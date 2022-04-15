BILLINGS, Mont. - A fifth grader was hit with an air soft or pellet gun while riding a scooter on the sidewalk in front of his home. Police are looking for information about this and other similar reports.

"This car just came over, slowed down and started shooting us," 5th grader Jaxun Cole said.

Jaxun was pegged twice, first in the back and then in the chest. It happened Monday evening, April 11.

"My son and his friend were outside our house, just playing on their scooters, going back and forth," Jaxun's mom Jennifer Montgomery said. "It was evening time, sometime after 5, maybe 6 - 6:30. They were just playing. All of a sudden, I hear my son crying outside. I go outside and they told me these two kids in a white SUV slowed down and started pegging them with an air soft gun or one of those Orbeez guns."

Jaxun said the air soft or Orbeez gun was white. The part holding the pellets was blue. He said there were two young men in the white SUV.

Montgomery reported the incident to the police.

Lt. Matt Lennick said they have received other similar reports. We asked Lt Lennick about possible consequences for the suspects.

"We could be looking at anything from misdemeanor assault, clear up to felony assault with a weapon," Lt. Lennick said. "It would be case dependent."

Another concern Lt. Lennick expressed involved people thinking the air soft gun or pellet gun was an actual firearm.

"There's always that possibility that they pull it on somebody who thinks it's a real gun and believes it to be a real threat," Lt. Lennick said. "And they are armed with an actual firearm and they take self defense measures. Not only are there criminal penalties for this, but there is the chance that somebody could get seriously injured."

Billings resident Angie Marie described a similar incident while she was in her car:

"On Saturday night I was driving home from work and at the light on Grand and 24th a white SUV was next to me trying to get my attention. As our green light approached I glanced over to see the front passenger flash a gun at me and I floored it. They were in the turning lane and I was headed North. The loud sound of something hitting my window scared me enough that I pulled my car over... Just to realize it was only an egg."

Lt. Lennick said these incidents have been reported throughout Billings. He said some victims have gotten welts and one victim had to seek medical care. If you know anything about these incidents, you are asked to call the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200.