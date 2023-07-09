News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 9, 2023) – 12:00 p.m.

Cleanup crews continue expanding asphalt material collection efforts. Crews collected over 11,000 pounds of asphalt material as of Saturday night, bringing the cumulative total thus far to approximately 58,000 pounds. Heat and dehydration are becoming increasingly important safety concerns for cleanup crews as material collection is often physically demanding.

Whitewater Rescue Institute (WRI) provided a safety boat near Reed Point during the Yellowstone Boat Float. WRI is leading the on-water recovery efforts for the derailment and recognized the need for a safety boat at this popular event to alert floaters to the downstream hazard at the active railroad bridge construction site. WRI provided two rescues and four assists during the event.

The boat ramp at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in Columbus will be closed for public use, as of July 8. Improvement work at the park—including updates on the road and boat ramp—is underway. Assessment and cleanup teams will be actively launching boats at the ramp after the improvement work is completed, creating potentially hazardous conditions for the public. The hand-launch boat ramp near the Highway 78 bridge will still be available for smaller watercraft use, and the campground will remain open.

Crews are beginning improvement work at Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site near Laurel in preparation for expanding clean-up and assessment work further downstream. The public should be advised that heavy equipment will be working at the site, creating potentially hazardous conditions. As of July 9, the site will remain open for public use, but this is subject to change.

Environmental crews continue to look for impacted wildlife daily. On July 8, a dead bullsnake and a dead yellow warbler were found, bringing the total confirmed impacted wildlife to five.

EPA’s river operations dashboard on the incident website has up-to-date information on the amount of collected asphalt material and assessment locations. Members of the public can also view assessment data showing how far downstream material has been observed. River mile markers are shown on the map for reference. The river operations dashboard is available online: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/719ee8d6c1d743e89b95ee946d1d4d45/page/River-Operations/

Unified Command plans to issue an additional press release mid-week.

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 7, 2023) – 12:30 p.m.

Cleanup crews continue expanding asphalt material collection efforts. Additional teams are onsite, bringing the total number of on water personnel to 150. As of Thursday night, approximately 35,000 pounds of asphalt material have been recovered. Typically at oil spills, not all material that enters the water is recoverable. This is why source control, in this case removing the rail cars with material still in them, was a high priority. Regardless of the amount spilled in the river, the priorities remain to remove as much material as feasible, reducing the physical risk to animals, and to minimize the impact of the cleanup on the ecosystem.

The Unified Command team continues to gather information about the total amount of asphalt material that entered the river. Roughly 1 million pounds of asphalt material were in the six rail cars that entered the river. Two rail cars are still relatively full, two are half full and two are relatively empty. Initial rough estimates for the maximum amount thought to have entered the river is 500,000 pounds. After the recovered rail cars are cut open and the material can be removed and weighed, Unified Command will have a more accurate estimate on the amount of asphalt material that entered the river.

EPA’s river operations dashboard allows journalists and the public to view locations needing cleanup, locations being cleaned and locations that have been cleaned or cleaned and cleared by the assessment teams. Cleanup teams are currently focused on the first four to ten river miles downstream from the site. Unified Command is planning boat launch improvement work at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in Columbus and Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site (Sportsman’s Park) in Laurel to support increased boat traffic for assessment and cleanup. As a reminder, closures are still in place on the Yellowstone River 1 mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream of the incident site. Holmgren Fishing Access Site is closed to all public use.

“For those participating in the Yellowstone Boat Float this weekend, remember the last takeout for users before the river closure is Indian Fort Fishing Access Site in Reed Point,” said Mike Ruggles, Region 5 Supervisor with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

For updated river closure information, visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) has demobilized from the site but will remain the contact for reporting impacted wildlife. The Montana Raptor Conservation Center, based in Bozeman, will respond to reports of impacted wildlife. Environmental crews continue to look for impacted wildlife.

While there is no set date currently estimated for the completion of bridge construction, teams are hopeful that the work needed can be accomplished in weeks rather than months. Crews are working around the clock with the goal of returning to normal operations as soon as possible, while keeping the safety of Montana Rail Link employees, responders and community members as the top priority.

Thursday night a public meeting was held at the Columbus High School Gym to provide the community an update about the progress at the site. Unified Command plans to issue a press release Sunday afternoon.

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 6, 2023) – 12:15 p.m.

Cleanup crews have continued expanding asphalt material collection efforts and additional cleanup teams are being brought onsite today and tomorrow. As of Wednesday night, over 23,000 pounds of asphalt material had been recovered. Cleanup efforts continue to focus on areas with the highest concentrations of asphalt material. Cleanup teams have been focused on the first four river miles downstream of the site. The assessment area extends 240 river miles downstream with the goal to cleanup as much asphalt material as retrievable, while limiting the impact to the ecosystem.

An initial rapid assessment of observed asphalt material began on June 25th, the day after the derailment. In rapid assessments, teams observed asphalt material 110 miles downstream. The teams continue with detailed assessment and are flagging locations of recoverable asphalt. These assessment teams have completed reviewing and tagging locations needing cleanup 16 miles downstream and are continuing to target the cleanup efforts on the most impacted areas as they move downstream. An information dashboard, highlighting daily cleanup efforts and cumulative product recovered, has been created and can be found via the link to the EPA website referenced below.

Environmental crews continue to look for impacted wildlife daily. Yesterday an additional dead garter snake was found, bringing the total confirmed impacted wildlife to three.

Montana Rail Link continues to make efforts to serve customers and limit impacts to the supply chain as much as possible. MRL train crews are assisting in the movement of trains from Laurel to Great Falls and Great Falls to Shelby in order to aid in traffic re-routing and supply chain continuity. Bridge construction activity and preparation is ongoing as MRL continues to work with all federal, state, and local agencies involved in the process. While there is no timeline currently available regarding completion of bridge construction, work efforts will continue with the goal of returning to normal operations as soon as possible, while keeping the safety of MRL employees, responders, and community members as the top priority.

Unified Command continues to communicate with local stakeholders and agencies as the situation evolves. A second public meeting will be held tonight, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbus High School Gym, 433 N 3rd St, Columbus, MT 59019 and via Zoom. For more information and details please visit: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment.

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 5, 2023) – 12:30 p.m.

Construction activity and preparation work continued Tuesday evening as bridge reconstruction efforts ramp up. Additional resources continue being brought on site to assist with bridge reconstruction. All impacted rail cars involved in the derailment have been moved to a dedicated staging area where they will be cleaned and processed for safe disposal.

Environmental crews continued expanding cleanup and retrieval efforts of asphalt material, with additional resources deployed on the water. As of Tuesday evening, over 12,000 pounds of material has been recovered. Cleanup efforts continue to focus on areas of highest concentration, which have been identified at multiple points immediately downstream from the derailment site. The assessment area extends 240 miles downstream with the goal to cleanup as much asphalt material as retrievable, while limiting the impact to the ecosystem.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) did observe and collect a second dead animal impacted by the asphalt material on Tuesday, a garter snake. Environmental crews continue to look for and monitor for wildlife impacts daily.

Unified Command would like to thank all members of the public for continuing to share any sightings of asphalt material. This has been a tremendous help in collection efforts and greatly appreciated. A public drop-off location has also been stationed at Holmgren’s Fishing Access for those members of the public who have retrieved material on their own. For any future sightings of asphalt material, please continue to notify via the email address noted below.

Daily water quality testing has continued to show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons and downstream sulfur levels remain consistent with those that have been reported at upstream sampling locations. Due to these consistent results, and no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells, water quality testing will no longer be performed daily.

“This is good news, we have not seen any impacts to water quality” said Chad Anderson, On Scene Coordinator for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. “We are able to place our focus on cleanup and recovery.”

Unified Command continues to communicate with local stakeholders and agencies as the situation evolves. A second public meeting will be held Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbus High School Gym, 433 N 3rd St, Columbus, MT 59019 and via Zoom. For more information and details please visit: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, please visit the response websites: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment

https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 4, 2023) – 11:30am

Unified Command confirmed that all cars were removed from the eastern span of the bridge late Monday evening. All cars involved in the derailment have now been safely removed from the bridge and surrounding area. Additional construction to the causeway was performed and a crane pad was constructed. An additional crane will be brought onsite to remove the west bridge span and assist in other construction activities. Crews began initial work on bridge construction today.

With no cars remaining, the asphalt source has been removed from the river, mitigating the threat of additional product release. Unified Command has now shifted their efforts and focus to expanded shoreline assessment and cleanup efforts. On-water crews removed over 7,000 pounds of asphalt material during Monday’s operations. Further cleanup and assessment work continues today with additional resources and crews continuing to be deployed to aid in these efforts.

Unified Command continues to communicate with local stakeholders and agencies as the situation evolves. A second public meeting will be held Thursday, July 6, at 6:30pm at the Columbus High School Gym, 433 N 3rd St, Columbus, MT 59019 and via Zoom. For more information and details please visit: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, please visit the response websites: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment

https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 3, 2023) – 1:00pm

Unified Command has confirmed that the last rail car in the river, containing sulfur, along with the bridge steel from the middle span was removed last evening. This morning, teams finished transferring the product from the three remaining asphalt cars on the eastern span of the bridge into stable rail cars. The rail cars with the transferred product will be relocated and staged at a location away from the site. Work to remove the now empty cars remaining on the eastern span of the bridge will continue throughout the day.

“Our efforts have been focused on removing the rail cars from the river and assessing downstream impacts. We are turning our attention to cleaning affected areas along the Yellowstone River,” said Columbus Fire Department Chief Rich Cowger.

All rail cars are out of the river and the potential release of asphalt materials are no longer a concern. Environmental teams are focusing their efforts on continued downstream assessment and adding additional resources to cleanup efforts. There have been additional boats and personnel deployed to remove asphalt material from the riverbanks. Approximately 1,500 pounds of asphalt material were collected as part of initial efforts yesterday.

Montana Rail Link is running traffic and serving customers across their system not impacted by the derailment.

“As Montanans celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and associated community events, please be aware that trains are present on the railway and to stay off the tracks at all times for your safety,” said Montana Rail Link President Joe Racicot.

Unified Command continues to communicate with local stakeholders and agencies as the situation evolves. A second public meeting is planned later this week. Final details for the meeting are being compiled and additional information will be included in future press releases.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, please visit the response websites:

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 2, 2023) – 4:00pm

The last rail car in the river, containing sulphur, and bridge steel are in the process of being removed. Three rail cars containing asphalt remain on the eastern side of the bridge. Work to transfer product from the first car to stable rail cars began this afternoon.

Today notifications to agricultural irrigation ditch users began stating that they can open their irrigation canals which were advised to be closed as a safety precaution. Shoreline teams will monitor the irrigation ditches.

“We reached a milestone today with the opening of agricultural ditches. This is imperative for the nearby ranches that rely on the Yellowstone River for their operations,” said Stillwater County Department of Emergency Services Chief David Stamey.

This morning Unified Command received a report of an oiled bird. The Oiled Wildlife Care Network investigated the location and found the dead bird. Oiled Wildlife Care teams continue assessment of the riverbanks for oiled wildlife. Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926) and provide the animal’s location, time last seen, and your contact information.

“Our team remains concerned and diligent to find any impacts to wildlife. We have been actively assessing the river and began removing the asphalt materials to help mitigate impacts to wildlife,” said the Incident Commander for Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Chad Anderson. “Please call the hotline to report any observed impacts, we have crews available to investigate and veterinarians available to help impacted wildlife.”

Earlier this week, teams assessed the shoreline for impacts and determined the most feasible process for removal of asphalt materials. The process will be improved as the cleanup progresses. Today shoreline cleanup teams went out on the water to begin removing the asphalt material along the shoreline. Cleanup is focused on minimizing impacts to sensitive ecosystems and wildlife. Teams will target areas anticipated to have the most product based on analysis of river flow. Unified Command is setting up disposal drop points and a process for the public who would like to remove the material on their property and dispose of it. More information and a map of drop locations will follow.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926) and provide the animal’s location, time last seen, and your contact information.

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 1, 2023) – 12:30pm

Crews worked yesterday to move the asphalt car that had been resting on the eastern span of the bridge. To safely accomplish this, the car was lowered into the water before being moved to the west bank of the river for removal. While completing this work, there was an asphalt material release. Initial assessments indicate the release was minimal based on the amount of material believed to still be remaining in the impacted car. Crews were also able to remove one of the additional impacted molten sulfur cars from the river. As of this morning, the only two cars that remain in the river are a molten sulfur car and the scrap metal car. Crews began removing contents of the scrap metal car to aid car removal. Construction efforts this morning include extending the causeway to remove the remaining cars in the river. The process to begin transferring the product from the three upright asphalt cars on the eastern span of the bridge to stable rail cars before removing them to safety is underway. This is a time-consuming process, expected to take multiple days to successfully complete.

Montana Rail Link (MRL) continues to coordinate on alternative routes for train traffic to minimize impacts of the derailment on customers and the nation’s supply chain. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and MRL signed an agreement that will allow MRL train crews to run trains from Laurel to Great Falls and Great Falls to Shelby. This will begin as soon as possible.

Unified Command representatives and the environmental assessment team continue planning efforts on the best approach for physical removal of asphalt from the river and impacted areas. Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. There are no reports of oiled wildlife at this time from river assessment efforts.

This morning, boating and fishing access sites remain closed approximately 1 mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream from the site of the derailment. River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and needs of emergency response agencies. Signs providing details of the closure are posted at access points and members of the public are encouraged to follow updates provided by Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) regarding site access.

To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

To report an oiled animal, call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926) and provide the animal’s location, time last seen, and your contact information.

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (June 30, 2023) – 12:30pm

Crews safely removed two additional asphalt cars from the river. In total, seven of the 10 cars that entered the river have been removed, including all six of the impacted asphalt cars. Efforts continue this morning to remove the two remaining molten sulfur cars and the car filled with scrap metal. Construction crews continue preparing the eastern side of the bridge to transfer asphalt product from three upright asphalt cars that did not enter the river to stable railcars. There is a fourth asphalt car that is resting on the edge of the bridge that has not entered the water. Crews continue to assess the safest approach for removal of this car.

Unified Command representatives and the environmental assessment team will be on the river this afternoon investigating and developing a plan to physically remove asphalt material. Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe and avoiding contact, when possible, to bare skin. Preliminary reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show that asphalt material will continue be seen further downstream in increasingly smaller sizes.

Reopening agricultural headgates and irrigation sources continue to be a focal point for Unified Command. Planning continues to evolve surrounding what work is needed to safely reopen headgates and irrigation access points. Unified Command aims to minimize impact to local agricultural producers as much as possible. Local agricultural stakeholders will continue to be informed as these efforts evolve.

Boating and fishing access sites remain closed approximately 1 mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream from the site of the derailment.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has the following river and park access updates:

FWP implemented an emergency closure at Holmgren Fishing Access Site (FAS) on the Yellowstone River near Columbus beginning June 30, 2023, at 12 p.m. All public access at the site is prohibited. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. Clean-up crews for the recent train derailment will be using Holmgren FAS as a worksite and staging area for their efforts, creating unsafe conditions for public use.

For non-motorized river users, Indian Fort FAS is the last take-out opportunity before the closed area.

Itch-Kep-Pe Park in Columbus, operated by the City of Columbus, is fully open for public use.

Riverside Park in Laurel, operated by the City of Laurel, is also staging response crews. Public access will still be allowed at this site.

River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and needs of emergency response agencies. Signs informing the public of the closure are posted at access points.

To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

To report an oiled animal, call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926) and provide the animal’s location, time last seen, and your contact information.

For more information, please visit the response websites at: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment

https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/

News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (June 29, 2023) – 12:30pm

Unified Command has confirmed that crews have safely removed three cars from the river since the last update at 1 p.m. yesterday. One asphalt car was removed late afternoon on Monday and an additional asphalt car and a sulfur car were removed this morning. At this time, a total of five cars have been removed from the river and five cars remain. The five cars remaining in the river include two asphalt cars, two sulfur cars, and a car filled with scrap metal. Construction to the causeway continues, enabling the crews on site to continue their work to access and remove the remaining cars. Work is being performed on the eastern side of the bridge for contractors to begin transferring the contents of the remaining loaded asphalt cars on the eastern span of the bridge. This process will entail transferring the contents of the cars into stable railcars which will then be moved to a safe location away from the site.

Work continues on assessing downstream effects of asphalt to establish cleanup objectives and action plans. Focus is being given to mitigation efforts that will allow headgates and irrigation ditches to be safely reopened. Daily water and air quality testing and monitoring continues to be conducted at 10 downstream locations and three upstream reference locations. Results thus far continue to show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons and downstream sulfur levels are consistent with those being reported at the upstream sampling locations. At this time, there are no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells.

The cause of the derailment is unknown and under investigation by the Federal Railroad Administration. Unified Command is focused on the response effort.

A public meeting was held last night at the Columbus High School Gym to provide an update on the status of the site and the response efforts currently underway. Unified Command plans to send out the next press release Friday afternoon.

To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

To report an oiled animal, call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926) and provide the animal’s location, time last seen, and your contact information.

For more information, please visit the response websites at: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment

https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/

REED POINT, Mont. - A train derailed on the bridge crossing the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County early Saturday morning.

In total, ten trains derailed, with six carrying asphalt, three carrying molten sulfur and one containing ground up scrap metal.

Following the incident, water quality sampling was performed by a contractor on behalf of Montana Rail Link (MRL), with oversight from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Preliminary results reportedly did not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality.

Initial information released by MRL on the incident Saturday reported no injuries related to the derailment, and that the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars.

As a precaution, Water treatment facilities in the area shutdown water treatment for a time after the derailment.

Billings Public Works Director, Debi Meling, said their first concern was what was in the river, but a model of the river found that material in the river wouldn’t have reached Billings until that night.

If any potential contaminants did reach the Magic City, Meling said the city’s reservoirs are full, so a couple hour shut down is possible without disruptions in Billings.

By Sunday afternoon, a car containing sodium hydrosulfide that was close to the river was moved and later re-railed in a secure location.

Officials were also in Stillwater County on Sunday for an update on the incident, with Governor Greg Gianforte thanking those who responded to the incident after a briefing.

“We were very fortunate in what ended up in the river,” Gianforte said. “It could have been a lot worse, there was no loss of life and I’m encouraged that preliminary water samples will all come back negative.”

During the press conference, Joseph Racicot, President of Montana Rail Link, shared that the bridge was last inspected in May, with ultrasonic testing of the line done in the last two months of the incident.

While the rail is out, service is down on the southern line, and Racicot says they are working to route as much traffic as possible from Laurel to Great Falls through Shelby.

“This is going to be a lengthy outage, not sure of a timeframe yet, gotta get stuff cleaned up first before we can assess the damage to the bridge,” Racicot said.

In the days following the accident, several train cars were removed from the bridge.

On Monday, construction teams removed the cars containing fertilizer and one asphalt car leaving the remaining four on the eastern side of the bridge, and they will be removed as cleanup efforts continue.

A dive team was also on site Monday gathering more information on what things looked like below the water.

The first car in the water was removed Tuesday, with crews also beginning work on disassembling the west segment of the bridge to give crews better access to the remaining cars, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shared in a release.

On Tuesday, the EPA reported a second asphalt car was removed from the river, and that a causeway is being constructed to improve access to the cars in the river.

Additional site preparation work on the east side of the river will also reportedly improve access to the rail cars.

“Once this work is complete, crews will begin transferring the contents of the asphalt cars on the east side of the bridge, that have not entered the river, into stable railcars and moving them to a safe location,” the EPA said.

Water quality testing is continuing down-stream of the derailment and waste from the cars are not anticipated to impact water quality.

If you see any impacts relating to the derailment and the release of asphalt or molten sulfur in the river, MRL has set up an email for the public to report any issues.

The email address for members of the public to submit information is: rpderailment@mtrail.com. Additional hazmat response resources have also been deployed to assist in assessment and remediation efforts.

Twin Bridges Rd. at Reed Point was closed by the Montana Department of Transportation due to the derailment.

Due to the derailment, parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed at the request of Stillwater County Officials.

This derailment marks the fifth in the state in 2023 alone.

Due to the derailment, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has an emergency closure put in place on portions of the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Columbus

You can check out what areas are closed and if your fishing access site of choice is still open on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here.