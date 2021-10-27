U.S. SENATE — Following severe drought and disastrous farming conditions, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing $500,000 in funding to the Montana Department of Agriculture to provide stress assistance and mental health resources for agricultural producers across the state through the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN).

“Between historic drought and hail storms, this was a stressful year for producers across the Treasure State,” Senator Jon Tester said. “Production ag is a tough business, and we need to do everything we can to combat the stigma around talking about the stress and mental health challenges that come with it. This funding will go a long way toward achieving that goal, and will help get folks the health resources that they need to stay healthy and work through a difficult year.”

A mini-grant program will be created to distribute this funding to agricultural groups and organizations across the state, allowing them to bring mental health-specific programs to their members and communities.

According to a release, the grants will be capped at $10,000 per organization and can be used for speaker fees, travel and other costs associated with mental health programming. Funding will also be used to increase awareness of the program through a marketing campaign.

This funding was secured through a bipartisan push to include full funding for the FRSAN in the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Appropriations bill, and recently led a similar push for the FY22 Appropriations bill.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate is 45% higher in rural America than in urban areas, and Montana already has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK, or 1-800-273-8255.