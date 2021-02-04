50% of fatalities on Montana highways this year involve driving under the influence

BILLINGS, Mont.- Montana Highway Patrol Captain Keith Edgell said 50% of the deaths on Montana highways this year have involved people driving under the influence.

There have been 17 deaths on Montana Highways so far in 2021. There were 209 deaths on Montana Highways in 2020. Ninety-one of those were linked to DUI.

"You know, over the years of doing this, I've seen a lot of DUI fatality crashes," said Edgelll. "The impacts on families is tremendous. It creates a hole and a void that you can't fix. Even with time, it doesn't get better."

Edgell added there are typically more people driving impaired when there is a reason to celebrate.

"Yeah, anytime there is a reason to celebrate, or a reason to have a party, we tend to see more DUIs out on the road during those events," said Edgell. "Whether it be Super Bowl, whether it be Fourth of July, whether it be Memorial Day weekend."

Edgell said it's also important to wear a seatbelt. He said about 50% of the fatalities are linked to people not wearing a seatbelt. Some of that percentage overlaps with the DUI percentage.

He added, "This weekend is coming up. We just want to encourage people to make a good choice. If you are going to drink this weekend, either do it at home where you don't have to drive. Or, if you are driving, make sure you have a designated driver, call a taxi, Uber, whatever you need to to get home safely and keep everybody else safe on the highways."