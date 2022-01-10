50 graduates complete Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program
BILLINGS, Mont. - Fifty graduates completed the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program as the inaugural class.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce said in a release all 50 graduates represent 18 Billings-local organizations. Each graduate got 10 continuing education units s through Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) accredited classes, and the BCC delegated their organizations as "A Workplace of Choice".

The following are the graduates along with their organizations:

  • Big Sky Economic Development—Steve Arveschoug, Becky Rogers
  • Billings Chamber—John Brewer, Jennifer Reiser
  • Billings Clinic—Dr. Scott Ellner, Jim Duncan, Nichole Mehling, Mandi Graham, Dr. Sara Agostinelli
  • Billings School District #2—Katie Nordstrom, Greg Upham
  • Boothill Inn—Shelli Mann
  • Downtown Billings Alliance—Katy Easton, Jenny Ross
  • Exxon—Kim Jakub, Dan Carter, Jerry Scherer, Leigh Newell, Mohammed Fahad, Eric Smith
  • First Interstate Bank—Rachel Turitto, Brian Brown, Lisa Slyter Bray, Amy Carter, Devin Wertman
  • KOA—Jeremy Welch, Darin Uselman, Whitney Scott, Sask ia Boogman, Toby O'Rourke
  • MSU Billings—Dr. Stefani Hicswa, Dr. Susan Balter-Reitz, Dr. Jennifer Lynn
  • Northern Hotel—Mike Nelson, Christine Maragos
  • Sibayne Stillwater—Heather McDow ell, Wayne Robinson, Shannon Arthur, Laurie Anderson
  • Sanctuary Plaza— Kris Carpenter
  • STEP-Inc.— Ann Treece, Tara Williamson
  • St. Vincent Healthcare—Tracy Neary, Krikor Jansezian
  • Visit Billings—Alex Tyson, Luke Ashmore, Alyson Eggart
  • Visit Southeast Montana—Brenda Maas, Cassie Solberg
  • ZooMontana—Jeff Ewelt

BCC is accepting applications for the second immersion program that will start Feb. 8. 

