50 graduates complete Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program

BILLINGS, Mont. - Fifty graduates completed the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program as the inaugural class.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce said in a release all 50 graduates represent 18 Billings-local organizations. Each graduate got 10 continuing education units s through Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) accredited classes, and the BCC delegated their organizations as "A Workplace of Choice".

The following are the graduates along with their organizations:

Big Sky Economic Development—Steve Arveschoug, Becky Rogers

Billings Chamber—John Brewer, Jennifer Reiser

Billings Clinic—Dr. Scott Ellner, Jim Duncan, Nichole Mehling, Mandi Graham, Dr. Sara Agostinelli

Billings School District #2—Katie Nordstrom, Greg Upham

Boothill Inn—Shelli Mann

Downtown Billings Alliance—Katy Easton, Jenny Ross

Exxon—Kim Jakub, Dan Carter, Jerry Scherer, Leigh Newell, Mohammed Fahad, Eric Smith

First Interstate Bank—Rachel Turitto, Brian Brown, Lisa Slyter Bray, Amy Carter, Devin Wertman

KOA—Jeremy Welch, Darin Uselman, Whitney Scott, Sask ia Boogman, Toby O'Rourke

MSU Billings—Dr. Stefani Hicswa, Dr. Susan Balter-Reitz, Dr. Jennifer Lynn

Northern Hotel—Mike Nelson, Christine Maragos

Sibayne Stillwater—Heather McDow ell, Wayne Robinson, Shannon Arthur, Laurie Anderson

Sanctuary Plaza— Kris Carpenter

STEP-Inc.— Ann Treece, Tara Williamson

St. Vincent Healthcare—Tracy Neary, Krikor Jansezian

Visit Billings—Alex Tyson, Luke Ashmore, Alyson Eggart

Visit Southeast Montana—Brenda Maas, Cassie Solberg

ZooMontana—Jeff Ewelt

BCC is accepting applications for the second immersion program that will start Feb. 8.