50 graduates complete Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program

BILLINGS, Mont. - Fifty graduates completed the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program as the inaugural class.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce said in a release all 50 graduates represent 18 Billings-local organizations. Each graduate got 10 continuing education units s through Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) accredited classes, and the BCC delegated their organizations as "A Workplace of Choice".
The following are the graduates along with their organizations:
- Big Sky Economic Development—Steve Arveschoug, Becky Rogers
- Billings Chamber—John Brewer, Jennifer Reiser
- Billings Clinic—Dr. Scott Ellner, Jim Duncan, Nichole Mehling, Mandi Graham, Dr. Sara Agostinelli
- Billings School District #2—Katie Nordstrom, Greg Upham
- Boothill Inn—Shelli Mann
- Downtown Billings Alliance—Katy Easton, Jenny Ross
- Exxon—Kim Jakub, Dan Carter, Jerry Scherer, Leigh Newell, Mohammed Fahad, Eric Smith
- First Interstate Bank—Rachel Turitto, Brian Brown, Lisa Slyter Bray, Amy Carter, Devin Wertman
- KOA—Jeremy Welch, Darin Uselman, Whitney Scott, Sask ia Boogman, Toby O'Rourke
- MSU Billings—Dr. Stefani Hicswa, Dr. Susan Balter-Reitz, Dr. Jennifer Lynn
- Northern Hotel—Mike Nelson, Christine Maragos
- Sibayne Stillwater—Heather McDow ell, Wayne Robinson, Shannon Arthur, Laurie Anderson
- Sanctuary Plaza— Kris Carpenter
- STEP-Inc.— Ann Treece, Tara Williamson
- St. Vincent Healthcare—Tracy Neary, Krikor Jansezian
- Visit Billings—Alex Tyson, Luke Ashmore, Alyson Eggart
- Visit Southeast Montana—Brenda Maas, Cassie Solberg
- ZooMontana—Jeff Ewelt
BCC is accepting applications for the second immersion program that will start Feb. 8.