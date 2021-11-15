Vault police light image

AURORA, Colo. - Five teenagers are hospitalized following a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado.

According to CNN, the teenagers ages range from 14 to 17.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted multiple people have been shot.

Central High School is in lockdown, but CNN said the shooting did not happen inside of the school.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you