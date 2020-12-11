A Billings Psychiatrist said 50% of people dread the holidays, but there are five steps you can take to help.
Psychiatrist Erin Amato, M.D. with the Montana Psychiatry and Brain Health Center said they have definitely seen an increase in phone calls over the past month from people who are struggling.
Dr. Amato recommends the following:
- Light Therapy. Dr. Amato said you can buy a light box off the Internet and use it for 30 minutes every morning in the winter to help lift your mood.
- Simplicity. She said to avoid the pressure to be extravagant this holiday season. Dr. Amato said to also use simplicity with financial commitments.
- Eat healthy. This also applies to watching alcohol consumption. Dr. Amato said they are seeing more people struggling with alcohol abuse right now.
- Create new traditions. Instead of focusing on what you can't do this year, create new traditions that involve connection with others. One example Dr. Amato gave was to have a story swap. You write down favorite holiday memories and share them with family members over Zoom.
- Service. Dr. Amato said to reach out to your neighbors or local organizations and see what you can do to help. She said you'll lift your own mood by doing so.