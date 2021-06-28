BILLINGS - After the Symphony in the Park was canceled last year, Billings residents were eager to return to watch the free event over the weekend at Pioneer Park.

“Family tradition: every summer since we were little kids,” Elizabeth Terrel, a Billings resident, said.

Attendees parked their cars on the side of the road and set up lawn chairs and tents to listen to the music.

In between sets, activities included face painting, food trucks and a musical petting zoo where kids got first hand experience playing symphony instruments.

"Well, we were headed over here to the instrument petting zoo because that's fun to get your hands on things. Everything they put out is super professional,” Tori Taylor, another Billings resident, said.

If you haven't received your COVID-19 vaccination, attendees were given the chance to get theirs on the lawn.

"We did have a COVID vaccination station. Come in so you can get one if you're one of those people that still need one,” Brad Constantine, the general manager of Billings Symphony, said. “We have somewhere between five and 10 thousand people expected here today so you can take that to your advantage if you still need it."

The event had two goals. One, for the people of Billings to come together again for an event that is a staple in the community. Two: to enjoy live music.

"The best thing about this is to give back to the community that has supported us for so long and really stuck with us in the pandemic,” Constantine said. “To us, it's really important that we are able to share our love of the music and hopefully give other people in the community a chance to experience it as well."

"We like to come out here with our friends and have a picnic,” Taylor said. “It's honestly something we look forward to every year."