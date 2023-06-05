BILLINGS, MT- the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) announced on Monday that the 45th annual SummerFair will be held this June.

YAM also announced that SummerFair will be expanding to South Park to provide all SummerFair visitors and vendors with an optimal experience.

South Park features a performance pavilion for this year's entertainment lineup, a designated food truck court, and many other park amenities like a pool and splash pad that draw in locals seeking summertime fun.

SummerFair is a favorite seasonal tradition for the Billings community and is one of the most anticipated arts and crafts festivals in the region.

Visitors will enjoy a whole weekend of culture, live music and entertainment, artistic demonstrations, local brews, and a wide array of food trucks.

Over 100 artists, community groups, and food vendors participate annually.

Artist booths at SummerFair include painting and printmaking, photography, pottery and ceramics, upcycled art from nature, glass, woodwork, metal, fiber art, body products, artisan foods, and local organizations.

All vendor's products must be handmade, making it a perfect place to find sustainable and unique gifts for yourself or someone special while supporting artists and the Billings community.

SummerFair is always fun for the whole family, with free admission for kids ages 6 and under. Plus, the YAM Education team will have craft supplies and activities for kids of all ages all weekend long.

SummerFair 2023 is sure to be another spectacular weekend in Billings and one you don't want to miss!