42 cremated remains buried during interment ceremony in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - The cremated remains of 42 people were buried at Riverside Cemetery Wednesday morning by Yellowstone County.

For the fourth year in a row, Yellowstone County has provided cremation and burial at Riverside Cemetery. County Commissioner Denis Pitman says the ceremony is a way to honor and respect residents who passed away and weren't claimed by family and friends, or simply couldn't afford funeral costs.

Several volunteers came out to help put the urns in their space within the cremation garden.

Pitman says if you pass away in Yellowstone County, you deserve a final resting place.

"It's just important that we take some time once a year and properly place these people, rather than having them abandoned and left on funeral home shelves or in their closets. It's always nice to be able to finally have a accommodation service and place them," Commissioner Pitman said.

Mayor Bill Cole was also in attendance of the ceremony and lent a hand to help with raking the grounds.

"Every one of these 42 remains that were laid to rest today represents a lovely human being. We don't know their whole story but they had family and they had parents and they deserve a final resting spot," Mayor Cole said.

Pitman says about 250 remains have been buried in the garden, and they are also GPS marked. That way, people can find their loved one's spot on the county's website.

Pitman also says, with the contributions from the mayor and other private donations, they will be placing a headstone with the names of everyone buried in the garden.