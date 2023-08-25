40th "Billings Clinic Classic" Happening this Weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Saturday at Henry's Garage -- the Billings Clinic Foundation will host its 40th annual 'Billings Clinic Classic'.

It will be a night with live entertainment, a silent auction, and six golf events.

Saturday's fundraiser also raises money for Billings Clinic's 'Trauma, Emergency, and Complex Care Campaign'

Last year, Billings Clinic cared for nearly 180,000 patients, now as the state's first Level-One Trauma Center they want to ensure the community stays healthy and that they have access to whatever care they need.

Executive Director of the Billings Clinic Foundation, Nicole Mehling said this $30-million campaign to support the advancement of the hospital would not be possible without the help of the community's very generous donors.