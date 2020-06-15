40th Annual St. Vincent Healthcare Men's Golf Tournament takes place to recognize Men's Health Month

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Of the activities to partake it amid the Coronavirus pandemic, golf may be one of the best in terms of maintaining social distance.

Monday afternoon, the 40th Annual St. Vincent Healthcare Men's Golf Tournament took place with all proceeds raised benefiting the St. Vincent Children's Healthcare program. Though the Coronavirus pandemic has raised health concerns for everyone, Dr. Sorensen, M.D. Internal Medicine at St. Vincent believes it's vital for men to be aware of their health at all times, especially in June as it is Men's Health Month.

"Men's health goes on despite COVID, there's lots of things we continue to see in the office everyday. From heart disease to prostate cancer to colorectal cancer. So indeed, Men's Health Month of June, despite COVID-19, get outside, exercise and pay attention to your health, get your check-ups." said Sorensen.

The 19th Annual St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation Marynell Heringer Women's Golf Tournament will begin at 8:30a.m. on Tuesday. Proceeds from this event will support the St. Vincent Women's and Children's services.