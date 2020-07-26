BILLINGS, Mont. - A handful of Billings residents were up bright and early over at Yellowstone Family Park for the socially distanced Queen Bee race.

Running fanatics have been itching to get that runners high back and luckily 406 RACE Series put on an event for people to get off the couch and stretch their legs.

After postponing the Queen Bee race for several months, 406 RACE Series was finally able to host an event that was safe for all participants.

Having to get creative, runners were instructed to begin and end the race with a mask on, but they did not have to wear the masks while running and spaced apart.

"We also started our race in shoots and so they went in waves of six people at a time, thirty seconds apart and we stationed them out six feet apart.", said Suzie Eades, Owner of 406 Race Series.

Many races across the country are being canceled, so the socially distanced Queen Bee race is drawing in runners from all over.

"I'm actually trying to run a race in each state so right now there aren't many options, we got up at 12:30 this morning and drove from Rapid City South Dakota to get here in time for the race, just drove through the night.", said South Dakota residents Becka and Dan Forester.

With less opportunities for races, it sounds like there was more opportunities to sit around.

"I'd say I slacked off, I didn't do much during the quarantine so this run is a little slower for me, but it's just getting back into shape that I need to work on.", said Billings resident Rachel Hirschi.

I know I haven't been exercising or getting outside enough, but with 406 RACE Series hosting event like this, residents will have an excuse to get off that couch.

"In general I'm just really happy to see people out and being active, until we get through this, we all just want to race.", said Eades.