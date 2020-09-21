BILLINGS, Mont. - In Monday's SD2 school board meeting, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton explains the four criteria used to monitor COVID-19 in schools.

He says the health department follows two quantitative measures:

The number of new cases per day per 100,000 people over a 7 day period. In the week ending September 19, there were 31. This is past the red line mark of 25. The weekly positivity rate given by the state health department. The last known percentage was 6%. The red line mark is 10%.

There are also two qualitative measures the health department follows:

The proportion of new cases in people ages 19 or younger. The week ending September 19 was 18%. The hospital capacity and public health capacity to manage cases. As of September 21, there are 56 hospitalizations, which indicates a yellow status.

Felton's recommendations are:

If three out of four measures are in red status for two straight weeks, then the school district should take action and consider making other plans.

SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham says the district is doing everything they can to maintain live instruction, including alternation weekly block scheduling in the high schools. The State of Montana will also be releasing the number of active cases per school on a weekly basis.

The district is also assigning SD2 employees to act as deputies of public health to contact trace in schools. Those employees will consist of building administrators, school nurses, and members of the learning support team.