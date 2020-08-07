4-H Events in Full Swing at MontanaFair

BILLINGS, Mont. -- MontanaFair has officially begun over at MetraPark as Friday marked the official start to the fair.

Like always, there's rides, food stands and of course, plenty of 4-H exhibits to take in during the course of the fair.

Sisters Emily and Madison Peck are both showing off their horses and other cattle during the fair. Emily is in her third year of participating in MontanaFair while Madison is in her eleventh year.

Though the fair is just getting started, Emily has already won two trophies, one being the Beginners Showmanship and the other coming in Level 1 & 2 Bareback. Her sister Madison has won the English Horsemanship for her designated class.

The Coronavirus has caused many large events to get canceled but that did not stop MontanaFair from taking place as the girls are happy they're able to participate in this year's festivities.

"Well, as the summer went on, I saw every other fair was canceled and I was getting nervous ours would to. But it all pulled through and we were able to come here and show and try and be as normal as possible and do everything we could do," says Madison. Emily adds, "I was definitely excited because all the other fairs were closed in Montana."

For other contestants like Jazmyn Kronewitter, she received Best of Class in three different categories ranging from cake decorating, to photography and visual arts. This isn't Jazmyn's first rodeo when it comes to participating in 4-H events at MontanaFair as she expects to win Best of Class every time she participates.

"I've been participating for almost 10 years and I win best of class just about every year," says Kronewitter.

According to a release from MontanaFair, organizers are adding on extra days to the fair making the fair last 17 days, rather than nine days like in previous years.