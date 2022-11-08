UPDATE: NOV. 8 AY 10:42 A.M.

The victim in the fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Broadwater Avenue Nov. 1 has been identified.

Brandon Caldor, 38, of Billings died due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Yellowstone County coroner's office.

UPDATE: Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall says a 38-year-old man was killed in the motorcycle crash on Broadwater Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, it is believed that the driver lost control of the motorcycle before he crashed.

The westbound lane of Broadwater Avenue will remain closed for several hours while police investigate the crash.

Drivers should continue using alternative routes until the scene is cleared.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater Avenue westbound is closed from 19th Street to 21st Street Tuesday after a fatal motorcycle crash.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter drivers should seek a different route and expect delays.