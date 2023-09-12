Bozeman City Commission to consider ordinance regarding urban camping, homelessness

Billings, Mont. - According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 1,405 people in Montana are homeless on a given night. 
 
The website states there are 13.4 homeless people per 10,000 people in the general population. 
 
If you or someone you know needs help or a shelter, there are 38 available services in the state that are listed on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
 
Here are shelters and services in Montana:
 
   
  • Anaconda Housing Authority
10 Main
Anaconda MT 59711		(406) 563-2921
  • Anaconda Family Enrichment Counsel
Save Space
Anaconda MT 59711		(406) 563-7972
  • Billings HRDC
7 No 31st St
Billings MT 59101		(406) 247-4710
  • Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley
10 S. 26th Street
Billings, MT 59101

(406) 294-7432

  • The Women & Family Shelter
2520 1st Ave No
Billings MT 59101		(406) 259-3105
  • Montana Rescue Mission
2822 Minnesota Ave
Billings MT 59101		(406) 259-3800
  • United Way
2920 2nd Ave No
Billings MT 59101		(406) 252-3839
  • Battered Woman's Shelter
109 E Main
Bozeman MT 59715

(406) 586-0263
hotline: (406) 586-4111 or
toll free (800) 834-8296

  • District VIIII HRDC
321 East Main
Bozeman MT 59715		(406) 587-4486
  • Family Promise of Gallatin Valley
429 E. Story St.
Bozeman, MT 59715		(406) 582-7388
  • Family Promise of Great Falls
1019 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59403		(406) 866-0288
  • Family Promise of Greater Helena
P.O. Box 939
Helena, MT 59624		(406) 465-9467
  • Human Resource Council
P.O. Box 3486
Butte MT 59701		(406) 496-4975
  • Butte Rescue Mission
1204 E Second
Butte MT 59701		(406) 782-0925
  • District XII HRDC
304 North Main
Butte MT 59701		(406) 782-8250
  • Action for Eastern Montana
111 West Bell
Glendive MT 59330		(406) 377-3564
  • Opportunities, Inc.
905 1st Ave No
Great Falls MT 59403		(406) 761-0310
  • Great Falls Rescue Mission
326 2nd Ave So
Great Falls MT 59405		(406) 761-2653
  • YWCA Mercy Home
220 2nd No
Great Falls MT 59401		(406) 452-1315
  • YWCA Mercy Home- Crisis Line
220 2nd No
Great Falls MT 59401		(406) 453-1018
  • Golden Triangle Comm Mental Health Center
Holiday Village Mall
Great Falls MT 59403		(406) 761-2104
  • Salvation Army
616 1st Ave NW
Great Falls MT 59401		(406) 761-5660
  • District 11 HRDC
316 N 3rd
Hamilton MT 59840		(406) 363-6101
  • District 4 HRDC
111 W 11th
Havre MT 59501		(406) 265-6743
  • Salvation Army
605 2nd
Havre MT 59501		(406) 265-6411
  • Salvation Army(Food Bank)
Havre MT(406) 265-2007
  • Community Give Away House
1058 2nd No
Havre MT 59501		(406) 265-7741
  • Rocky Mtn Development Council
Neighborhood Center
Helena MT 59601		(406) 447-1680
  • Friendship Center of Helena
1503 Gallatin
Helena MT 59601		(406) 442-6800
  • God's Love
533 No Main
Helena MT 59601		(406) 442-7000
  • Margaret Stuart Shelter
200 Miller
Helena MT 59601		(406) 443-2145
  • Northwest Human Resources
214 Main St
Kalispell MT 59901		(406) 752-6565
  • Samaritan House
PO Box 592
Kalispell MT 59901		(406) 257-5801
  • United Way
PO Box 7217
Kalispell MT 59904		(406) 452-7266
  • District XI HRDC
617 So Higgins
Missoula MT 59801		(406) 728-3710
  • Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, Family Promise

202 Brooks Street
Missoula, MT 59801

(406) 207-8228

  • Poverello Center
1110 W. Broadway Street
Missoula, MT 59802		(406) 728-1809
  • Matthews House
Sidney MT 59270(406) 482-1292

