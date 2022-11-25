BILLINGS, Mont. - The 37th Annual Holiday Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Billings on Friday, November 25.

The theme for the parade is "Holiday Movies." There are over 50 entries in the parade.

The parade will start at North 32nd Street and 2nd Avenue North. It will continue east on 2nd Avenue North toward Skypoint. Then, it will turn left on North Broadway. Finally, it will head west on 3rd Avenue North. A map of the parade route is available here.

Santa will be available for photos before the parade from 4:30-6 in front of Valley Credit Union on 2nd Avenue North. There is no cost for those photos.