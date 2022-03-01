UPDATE: Billings police say a 37-year-old man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting on the 400 block of South 32nd Street.

Police responded to the area just before 1 Tuesday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

BILLINGS - A portion of South 32nd Street between Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South is closed right now as Billings police are investigating a violent incident.

Police have yet to release any information about what exactly happened, but crime scene tape and several police vehicles can be seen at the scene.

