36th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - People reserved their spots Friday by sitting on the side of the street hours ahead of the 36th annual Billings Holiday Parade.

Last year, the parade was canceled due to COVID and it was disappointing for many families who have made it a tradition.

“Just being out with the family and watching all the holiday parades and decorations,” the Leuthold Family said.

But this year there were no limitations

“I'm excited to see all the activities back and open now the COVID limitations lifted. it was kind of a bummer last year but I understand we got to be safe,” the Mikkanen Family said.

The Mikkanen family were just one of many who came out early to reserve their spot to watch the floats.

People packed downtown billings as the parade took off at 6:30 pm.

This year over 60 floats participated in the holiday parade.

Some of the highlights included military and police tribute, Native American dancing and old-fashioned cars.

But there seemed to be one float that is everyone's favorite

“You guys are excited to see Santa Claus right yeah, to see Santa,” the Mikkanen Family said.

“Are you looking for Santa, yeah, yeah mine would have to be the very last one Santa,” the Leuthold Family said.