Release from the Holiday Food and Gift Festival

BILLINGS, Mont. - Get ready for the biggest holiday gift shopping event of the season, Saturday, November 12th from 9am- 5pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10am-4pm at the MetraPark Expo Center.

Over 200 vendors showcase their marvelous wares with metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty foods and much more at the 36th-annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival. The festival offers items for that perfect gift or holiday decoration, and serves as the perfect kick-off to your holiday season. Eat, drink and be merry! You will find just the right thing for everyone on your shopping list – gift baskets, photographs and prints, candles, ornaments, clothing, cosmetics, jams, jellies and syrups, gourmet foods and spices, kitchen items, health, fitness and nutritional products – you name it, we’ve got it! Something for everyone on your list!

2022 marks the 36th Anniversary of the Holiday Food and Gift Festival and we promise the biggest, best show ever with an expanded floorplan. We will also have fabulous entertainment. While you are there get your picture taken with Santa at the North Pole. While you’re relaxing, don’t forget to sample beverages and cuisine from the various food vendors. Everything from oriental food and BBQ to sweets for dessert will fill your plate. Admission is $3 or $1 with a non-perishable food item for the Billings Food Bank. For more information visit www.holidayfoodandgiftfestival.com.