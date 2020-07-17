35th Annual Big Sky State Games begins Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Sports are back in Billings! The Big Sky State Games began Friday night with opening ceremonies taking place at Daylis Stadium on Friday night.

Hall of fame bareback bronc rider Deb Greenough marked the official start of the games by lighting the torch. Greenough stepped in in place of former Olympic bike rider and native Montanan Sam Schultz, who had to cancel due to the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19.

Following the torch lighting, the Women's Montana Mile. It was close throughout, but it was Hellgate's Sage Brooks who took home first place honors with a time of 5:07.01. Exhausted, and deservingly so, Brooks had this to say following her victory.

"I'm super excited. Going into the race I was hoping to be up there but I did not expect to win it. My coach told me that people who usually win just break 5 minutes."

Next up was the Men's Montana Mile and this one came down to the very last step. Zach Kughn and Levi Taylor were neck and neck throughout the entire race but when it was all said and done, it was Kughn who took gold following a nail-biting finish.

"That's that runner's high that we chase. People who want to know, "why do we do this?" This makes all the miles with no races worth it, that last 10 seconds is the most fun you can have," says Kughn.

Still on the horizon, two more action packed days of sporting events in Billings as the Big Sky State Games roll on this weekend.