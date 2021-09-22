BILLINGS — The area of 32nd Street W and Monad Road was closed Wednesday and police say they are unsure when it will reopen.
In a Tweet sent out at 12:13 p.m., the Billings Police Department said the area was closed so the Montana-Dakota Utilities Company could repair a gas line.
A recent update, however, says detour signs remain in place and the intersection will remain closed.
It is unknown when 32nd St W will be reopen. The street dept has detour signs up and this intersection is currently closed.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 22, 2021
