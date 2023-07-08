BILLINGS, Mont. - The 32nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Billings on Saturday hosted more than 100 vendors, with hundreds of people gathered in the downtown area.

"We're seeing the largest Strawberry Festival that has ever been, and on top of that, this is the largest street festival of Billings," said Lindsay Richardson, the Events Coordinator for the Downtown Billings Alliance.

One vendor at the festival, Brockel's Chocolates, is also a candy store owned and operating under the Brockel family since 1978.

"We've been a part of every festival since the beginning," said Jackie Brockel, the owner of Brockel's Chocolates.

Brockel said the festival helps brings people in the downtown area to their business, and looks forward to the event every year, since her parents, Gary and Patty Brockel, founded the shop.

"My dad passed away in 2022, but we're still going strong," said Brockel.

More information on the shop and those who help run it can be found at Brockel's Chocolates.