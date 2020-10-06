325 active cases reported on the Blackfeet Reservation Oct 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As of October 6th, The blackfeet Reservation is reporting 325 active cases. Since March 15th, the Reservation has had 536 cases and 208 recoveries. There has been 3 deaths due to COVID-19 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reservation Recovery Blackfoot Ethnology Locations Montana Recommended for you KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX. GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Weather Currently in Billings 65°F Clear 88°F / 50°F 1 AM 63°F 2 AM 61°F 3 AM 59°F 4 AM 55°F 5 AM 53°F 7-Day Radar Alerts Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8? Signup today! Breaking News from KULR-8 Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGovernor Mark Gordon orders flags in Wyoming to be flown at half staff SundayNo charges filed is Custer Avenue fatal shootingBillings police find woman missing since MarchBillings Clinic turns to St. John's United for help following surge of COVID-19 casesMontana reports 360 new COVID-19 casesMontana reports 504 new COVID-19 casesMontana reports 501 new COVID-19 casesMandate vs. law, what is the difference?Montana's new COVID-19 cases top 400 in one dayMontana reports 298 new COVID-19 cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2020 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alert Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe