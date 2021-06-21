YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - On June 20, a 30-year-old woman was hiking on the Storm Point Trail when she reportedly had an encounter with a bison and sustained significant injuries.

According to YNP Public Information Specialist Linda Veress, the woman was hiking with a companion when she sustained significant injuries from the encounter.

The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment.

YNP reminds everyone that wildlife in the park is wild and should be given space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.