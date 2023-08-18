BILLINGS, MT- The Billings Police Department will be hosting its second annual Shop with a Cop Back to School Event at Scheels on Sunday, August 20th.

The event will be made up of several local first responder teams, and 40 children were referred and selected for this year from community schools, and youth programs (Boys and Girls Club and CPS).

A Lights and Sirens procession of 40 first responder vehicles will take place starting at the Metra around 8:50 AM and ending at Scheels at about 9:00 AM.

Travelers should expect minor delays on the route during that time.

Each child will be given a backpack filled with school supplies, a $400 school clothes and shoes shopping spree, a haircut by some of Billings best barbers and hair stylists and once the shopping is done, the kids will have a pizza and shaved ice party with the officers provided by Dax’s Wingz N Thingz andAloha Coffee.

The event is estimated to be over by 12:00 PM. Scheels will be open for normal business during this time.

Come on out along the parade route and cheer these kids to help boost their confidence to going into the new school year!