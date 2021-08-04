2nd Anniversary of Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana

BILLINGS - The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana (RHOM) has helped numerous people over the last two years. So, on their second anniversary, they invited some former patients back to celebrate their recovery.

David Pederson suffered a stroke in February and was alone on his floor for two days before being admitted into RHOM.

“I was right-side paralyzed, I was not able to walk or move my arm. It was a pretty depressing condition to be in,” Pederson said.

Pederson was told that he may never be able to walk again. But after just two to three weeks, he was back on his feet.

“Our goal is to get them back to 100% independent. From the moment they hit the building and get admitted we work towards getting them home,” Julie Hauk, the CEO of RHOM, said.

And for Pederson, the hospital inspired confidence during one of the toughest periods of his life.

“I look at the wheelchair and I say, 'no,'” he said. “I want to be able to walk. I've always thought in the back of my mind that I would get back to where I was before or as close as I can.”

But just because Pederson had a successful recovery, he says he won’t stop until his life is the way it was before the stroke. And now he wants to help others do the same.

“You can choose to be upset and blame whatever you want to blame on this, which in my former self, I could see myself doing that. There's no time for it," Pederson said. “We got to heal as best we can and then go advocate for those who can't advocate for themselves.”