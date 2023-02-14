UPDATE: 10 a.m.
The 29th Street railroad crossing has reopened, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.
UPDATE: 9 a.m.
The Billings Police Department said the 29th Street railroad crossing will be closed for another 30 minutes as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Drivers should seek a different route.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A male person was reportedly hit by a train while crossing train tracks at Twenty-ninth Street railroad crossing in Billings early Tuesday morning around 5:12 a.m.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the person was declared dead on the scene.
At this time Twenty-ninth Street is blocked, and BPD said it is uncertain when it will reopen.
