RED LODGE, Mont -- The Beartooth Motorcycle Rally is one of the nation's top tourist events for riders.

For the past 28 years, motorcycle enthusiasts make their way to several communities by way of the Beartooth pass.

But because of the recent flood, this year is a little different.

Bikers from all over the nation will be making their way to red lodge this weekend to participate in all kinds of events from poker to a motorcycle rodeo.

The local business really counts on major events like this to help to bring in money.

This year, the Beartooth pass is closed after last month’s historic floods damaged parts of the road on the Wyoming side.

So to get to some of their favorite destinations, riders will have to take an alternate route through Chief Joseph’s Pass, that's 100 miles than last year.

We spoke with Heather Quinn, Co. Owner of Bone Daddy’s Custom Cycle and she says, Cooke City, Silvergate, and the top of the world have been affected pretty bad – so they really need visitors with this year's rally to come through.

Heather Says “right now, they are up there and they need to see up so we are hoping for a big event this Saturday it's going to be a great ride it's absolutely beautiful Top of the World is going to have a BBQ for us – they'll have gas – sunscreen – and insect repellant if you need it. They will be ready for us and we hope you’ll join us for that.”

She says, yes this is a noisy event, but its fun and people come from all over to enjoy all that red lodge has to offer.

We spoke with Doug Barrett from Pine Haven Wyoming; he’s been coming to the rally for years. He says, just because Beartooth pass is closed that's not going to stop him from enjoying the rally

“The Rally is why I'm here and it's all open – it's great the road to the top is closed right now but you can go around to chief Joseph highway to get to Top of the World – go to cook city – everything is good.” says Doug.

We spoke with many people like Doug, who are making their way to Red Lodge despite the longer route for the Beartooth Rally Loop

Beartooth Motorcycle Rally Camping at the Rodeo Fairgrounds

For anyone who has travelled quite a distance, the Beartooth Rally also has a camping area where the rodeo is held.

That way, they can also bring their RV’s to the rodeo grounds to stay for the weekend.

The camp is operated by Set-Free Ministries, we spoke to a few members who have been coming to Red Lodge every year to help out with the camp area.

They say it's about serving God and others, while doing what you love, and building relationships.

Kurt McKenzie, Pastor at Set Free Ministries, in Turlock, CA says, “This rally is the largest motorcycle rally that I know of in Montana and a lot of motorcycle enthusiasts and different clubs – a whole bunch of people comes by themselves to come up and be part of this – this gathering.”

JT Coughlan, Pastor at Set Free Ministries in Great Falls, MT says, “Again, it's just all about serving Jesus – and just having fun building relationships – and making friends. We've got some friends from 14 years now that come back every year. Again, it's just fun to come and hang out.”

They are looking forward to meeting new people and fellowship with old friends.

All communities who are part of the Beartooth Motorcycle Rally are excited to see everyone for this year; rain or shine, they want you there.