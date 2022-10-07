BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction.

Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp.

The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working during the day and during the night to speed up the project.

"The MDT and Sletten Construction team understands the impact this will have on the traveling public and we appreciate your patience in making this project successful," MDT wrote on Facebook.