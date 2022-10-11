BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating the scene of a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian.

In a tweet, police say just before 8 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was hit by a train while she was crossing the tracks at North Broadway.

Sergeant Benjamin Beck goes on to say that the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Right now, the train remains in place as police investigate the incident. As a result, North 27th Street is blocked. It is unknown how long the train will remain in place.

We have a reporter en route to the scene and will update this article with more details when they are available.