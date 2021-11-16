HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Governor Greg Gianforte announced that $27 million in federal funding is now available to help Montanans with heating bills and to weatherize more homes.

“With inflation at a high not seen in a generation and home heating prices continuing to increase, Montanans shouldn’t have to choose between heating their home and putting food on the table,” Gov.Gianforte said. “Winter months can be challenging, and these programs are meant to help eligible Montanans keep their homes warm.”

In the last year, inflation has driven up the price of fuel oil by 59%, propane and firewood by 35% and utility gas by 28%.

Additional funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) and Weatherization programs are available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Eligible Montanans can find LIHEAP application information at liheap.mt.gov.

About $14 million will be used to increase heat assistance payments for the lowest income households with the highest energy burden, as well as the elderly, disabled, or households with young children.

LIHEAP already provides $21 million annually to Montana to reduce the home energy burden for low-income households. Payments are made directly to energy providers.

The ARPA funds temporarily supplement the existing LIHEAP program and provide an increase in benefits to households that could benefit from these funds the most.

A portion of the funds will pay for a new, temporary benefit to pay for utility arrearages and emergency payments for reconnection fees or to stop service disconnects. The increase will only apply for the 2021-22 LIHEAP season.

On average, about 18,500 Montanan households are enrolled in LIHEAP statewide, and 460 homes are weatherized each year, as stated in a release.

The Weatherization program will receive $6 million to help reduce energy costs for additional households by increasing energy efficiency.

For more information on this funding opportunity and all ARPA funding allocated to DPHHS, visit arpa.mt.gov.