BOULDER, MT- Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers had a big drug bust in Yellowstone County where they seized approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to Colonel Steven Lavin, on April 28th a MHP trooper stopped an out of state vehicle for a traffic violation.

The trooper saw indications of drug smuggling and applied for and was granted a search warrant for the car.

The car was seized and searched and they recovered approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

During the investigation it was learned that the drugs were being transported from southern California to an unknown location.

“The crisis at the southern border continues to impact Montana. More and more routine traffic stops are resulting in major drug busts. I’m proud of our Montana Highway Patrol troopers for utilizing their training and great instincts to get drugs off the streets and keep them out of Montana communities.” Col. Lavin said.