UPDATE 4/28/2020

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is reporting the death of a 24-year-old in Monday's shooting on Florine Lane, near Central Park.

Police say in a release they are ruling the death as a homicide.

The following is the release from BPD:

On 04/27/2020 at about 5:22 PM, the BPD responded to the report of a shooting in the 20 block of Florine Lane. Officers found an unresponsive 24 year old Billings man lying in a driveway with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators believe there was some type of disturbance prior to the shooting. It is not believe he incident was a random act of violence. At this time, there are no indication this homicide is related to the homicide on Sunday.

Later that evening at about 6:30 PM, Deputies with the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle believed to be associated with the homicide. RAISHA BLACKSMITH, an 18 year old female from Lodge Grass, was arrested for Obstructing Justice in relation to the homicide. She is currently in custody at YCDF.

The investigation is active / on-going. Additional suspect(s) are still being sought. The County Coroner will release the name of the victim as usual.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Florine Lane, near Central Park.

According to Sgt. Becker with BPD, a male was transported to a local hospital after a shooting on the 10 block of Florine Lane Monday. Becker says there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police are encouraging people to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Florine Lane is currently closed.