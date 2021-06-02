HAARDIN, Mont. - A 23-year-old man died in a fatal crash on I-90 near Hardin 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the fatality report from Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle was going westbound on I-90 when its tire popped causing it to go into the median broadside. The vehicle then reportedly rolled several times.

The driver was pronounced dead on arrival, according to MHP. They have not been identified, but MHP said the driver was a 23-year-old man from Laurel.

MHP said the driver was not wearing their seatbelt.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in the crash.