21st annual 4th of July event to be held at MetraPark

BILLINGS, Mont. - The 21st annual Fourth of July event, Celebrate Freedom, is going to be held at MetraPark for the third year in a row.

A release from Harvest Church said they are donating the 35-minute fireworks display that will be in sync with music, and may be visible from many vantage points in Billings.

Harvest Church said they are expanding the amount of food trucks at the event this year, and they will be giving out free glow gear, chalk, flags, pinwheels, stickers, bottled water and other items.

Attendees are allowed to bring their own food to the event.

Event goers may sit on the grass, but organizers encourage people to bring their own chairs and wear weather-appropriate clothing.

The fireworks launch zone is relocating to the old grandstand/racetrack area on the south side of the property.

“Last year we had a tree near the river go up in flames, so the fire department decided it would give them better access to put fires out if the launch zone moved.” Rachel Woosley, #ForBillings Director at Harvest, said in the release.

There will be loudspeakers reaching the upper and lower parking lots, the plaza and next-door businesses.

The music will also be airing on 97.1 Kiss FM and 102.9 Cat Country.

Parking is free in the upper and lower parking lots, and parking in parking lots at businesses is first-come, first-serve.

Personal fireworks are banned in the MetraPark parking lots.

The city also bans parking on the Rims.

The event will begin with Patty Cakes the Clown at 7 p.m. at Chiesa Plaza, the pavilion and midway near the pond.

At 8 p.m., the local western/blues/folk/rock band Counting Coup will headline the music performance.

The event ends at 11 p.m.