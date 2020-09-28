216 new COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County in three days

There have been 216 new COVID-19 cases reported in Yellowstone County over a three-day period: Friday, September 25, through Sunday, September 27.

RiverStone Health Public Information Officer Barbara Schneeman said calling that many people is a tremendous amount of work. She said they typically spend 45 minutes to an hour on the phone with each person who tests positive, gathering information like where the person has been and who they've been in contact with.

Schneeman said after that initial phone call, they call all of the close contacts of the person with COVID-19. On average, there are about 3 1/2 close contacts for every person who tests positive. Although these phone calls don't take as long, Schneeman said they could be calling over 750 close contacts from just the past few days.

RiverStone Health has eight indicators of how Yellowstone County is doing in regard to COVID-19. Three of those indicators are currently red, indicating stressed operations, four indicators are yellow, indicating need is outpacing capacity, and one is green, indicating things are operating as expected.