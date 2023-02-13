UPDATE: FEB 13 AT 1:44 P.M.

The victim of the shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Southgate Drive in Billings early Sunday has been identified.

Beau Harlan Beaumont, 21, of Billings died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Yellowstone County coroner Valerie Juhl told NonStop Local.

Beaumont was taken to St. Vincent for treatment, but died minutes after arriving to the hospital.

UPDATE: FEB. 13 AT 7:56 A.M.

The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:

This release is regarding information for C&O 23-09878 a homicide investigation from February 12, 2023 in the 4900 block of Southgate Drive.

At 1:12 am, Officers responded to the 4900 block of Southgate Drive for a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, a 21 year old local male with a gunshot wound. The victim received medical care on scene and was transported by Ambulance to the hospital. The suspect had fled the scene, but witnesses were able to provide Officers with a vehicle description.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the heights at approximately 2:00 am and conducted a traffic stop in which the other involved parties were detained. During the investigation into the shooting incident the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, Xavier Buffalo, an 18 year old local male was ultimately arrested and charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.

A shooting in Billings overnight is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooter, 18-year-old Xavier Buffalo, was placed under arrest and charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a shooting on Southgate Dr. early Sunday morning.

At 1:42 am, law enforcement received a report of a man who was shot in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Southgate Dr.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

A suspect vehicle and everyone inside it have been detained as an investigation is ongoing.