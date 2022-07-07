ASHLAND, Mont. - A single-vehicle crash killed a 21-year-old man and injured another 21-year-old man on U.S. Highway 212 near Ashland Monday, July 4.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in their fatality report the vehicle drifted off the highway while on a downhill grade approaching a curve.

The vehicle rolled and both men were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, of Siloam Spring, Arkansas, was killed, and the 21-year-old passenger, of El Paso, Texas, was injured. Both were transported to Indian Health Services.

MHP said alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.