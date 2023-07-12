WYOLA, Mont. - A 21-year-old man died after a rollover crash in Big Horn County Sunday.

The crash was located on Interstate-90 near Wyola at mile-marker 542.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said in the crash fatality report the driver was driving westbound on I-90 and coming up on a left-hand curve.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and rolled, according to MHP's report.

The vehicle flipped back up on its wheels and came to a stop.

The 21-year-old driver, a man from Tempe, Arizona, was transported to St. Vincents and died the next. day due to injuries.