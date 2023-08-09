BILLINGS, Mont. - 'Thomas Carnival' arrived on Monday to prepare for MontanaFair kicking off on Friday, with multiple games, food vendors, and rides for thousands of expected attendees throughout the nine day event.

"I've been doing this for 44 years, and it's always a joy to do," said John Hanschen, the president of 'Thomas Carnival'.

"We meet people and form relationships here because we recognize people after they come back year after year."

MontanaFair is expected to bring in a lot of attendees, which will boost not only vendors at the fair, but also for Yellowstone County.

"We're already seeing hotels getting a lot of business," said Tim Goodridge, the Assistant General Manger for MetraPark.

"Restaurants get a lot of activity. People buy cars, they buy tires, they buy groceries. They come into town and get set up for school too."

More information can be found at MontanaFair.