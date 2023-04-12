2023 Hive Competition allows high school students to showcase their business ideas

BILLINGS, Mt: To highlight career opportunities for young people, the Hive Entrepreneurship Competition at Montana State University Billings welcomed business pitches from high school students from Billings to give them the feedback they need to launch their business career.

High school entrepreneurs were evaluated by the judges on their creativity, feasibility, and potential for future success.

The winner of the competition will take away a cash prize of five thousand dollars, giving them a strong head start for their business.

Tyler Power, a participant from the Billings Career Center, said that this is a wonderful opportunity for them to grow their ideas into an actual future career.

"This is giving us the opportunity to create our own business and jump start it, which wouldn't be possible without this because of the money. There is no other way we could have gotten this opportunity,” added Power.

The Hive was first started in 2019 by Brandon Scala, the Senior Vice President of Business Development at Valley Credit Union.

Scala said that he wants to support young entrepreneurs who aren’t interested in following a traditional path to turn their passion into a job.

"This is our second year and we decided that we wanted to give kids that maybe aren't on the traditional path of college to understand that if they have a dream, if they have a product or a passion, they can turn that into a job. We want these kids to understand that it's so important to follow your dreams and follow your hopes and make it a reality," emphasized Scala.