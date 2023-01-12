MONTANA - Marijuana sales for 2022 in Montana have definitely exceeded projections, according to the Montana Department of Revenue.

On the Montana Department of Revenue website, they estimated 2022 marijuana sales would be $303,563,879. However, Senior Lead Tax Auditor for the state Cindy Backeberg said 2022 sales were over $400,000,000.

Backeberg said $58 million in taxes has been collected so far for 2022. Businesses have until the end of January to file their fourth quarter. She said many cannabis businesses haven't filed yet, which means that number will go up.

More information on marijuana taxes is available here.

Hometree Owner Tyler Carlson said business went up 100% in 2022 versus the previous year.

"We got to see mass numbers of people coming in," Carlson said. "We were able to increase our staffing by at least 50% in both locations. So, it was just a really fun year for us."

Carlson said they have dispenseries in Billings and Missoula. Right now, they are actively looking to expand.

"Once you kind of toss your hat in the ring to get in this kind of market, it's kind of intimidating because you don't know what to expect," he said. "But, obviously seeing those numbers from 2021 to 2022 was just really rewarding for all of the hard work that we put in."

Backeberg said House Bill 701 allows the general public to apply for a recreational cannabis sales license starting July 2023. However, House Bill 128 was presented to the legislature to possibly push that license date to July 2025. More information can be found here and here.