2022 Crow Fair Kick-off

CROW AGENCY, Mont. -- Hundreds of Crow people are gathered on the reservation right now, as the 103rd Crow Fair is kicking off tonight.

The brand-new Arbor is the epicenter of the crow fair, where many will gather to celebrate their culture and history.

Crow fair is known as the largest Teepee capital of the world so far there are about 15 hundred teepees this year.

The fair will have several competitions of various dance styles, parades of beautiful beadwork, and dozens of indigenous artists showcasing their work.

Shawn Backbone of Crow Fair and he says there is a lot of pride from each family when it comes to sharing traditions.

"All the crows look forward to this day. These days are good days. We eat with each other, we share food, a lot of good things and memories. It's just something that's us, we are Lunar Indians so we pray. This is what we pray about, this whole celebration, and that it all goes well and that everybody goes home with good feelings and good thoughts." Says Backbone

Shawn says, events like this are also important for the younger generation so that culture and tradition can continue on.

I spoke with Levi Yellow Mule, this year camp cryer. He says he is in charge of waking the camp up with a traditional warrior song.

Yellow Mule adds He is thrilled to have outsiders come to observe Crow traditions.

"Culture! Culture! It would probably be different for them. They haven't seen it so we invite them to come and it's precious to us -- and I hate to say it but we are slowly losing the language and the culture -- but we are trying to preserve it and from the outside world -- maybe they can help us somehow...some way. that's what I'm wishing for."