BILLINGS - MontanaFair organizers announced the fair in Billings is happening in 2020, but with some alterations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from the MontanaFair, organizers are adding on extra days to the fair making the fair last 17 days, rather than nine days like previous years.

MontanaFair's release says they will have rides this year, but with a preparations set up to ensure social distancing and safety. They say in the release the Mighty Thomas Carnival will lay out a new social distancing strategy that includes giving more distance between rides, decreased capacity on rides and more room for appropriate distancing.

This year, the fair will enforce capacity rules allowing no more than 3,000 people in the fairgrounds at a time, whereas normally the fair operates up to 12,000 people, according to the MontanaFair.

Fair-goers can buy tickets ahead of time starting July 6, and MontanaFair strongly encourages people to do so in order to decrease lines.

MontanaFair General Manager Bill Dutcher says in the release, “Safety is our primary focus every year at MontanaFair. People can’t have fun unless they feel they are safe. These changes will really improve the experience.”

The fair kicks off Aug. 7, and the Sneak-A-Peak Weekends date starts July 24.