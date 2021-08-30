The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released 2020 data submitted by 15,136 law enforcement agencies on Hate Crime in the United States.

Agencies submitted incident reports involving 7,759 criminal incidents and 10,532 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity, the FBI says.

Data from the state of Montana was received from 106 of 114 law enforcement agencies for the year 2020.

According to the data breakdown on the FBI Crime Data Explorer site, the highest percentage of hate crimes in the state, 62%, were motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity and ancestry. Data shows that 23% of hate crimes were bias toward religion, with 12% bias toward sexual orientation and 4% toward those with a disability.

The Crime Data Explorer also breaks down hate crime offenses by categories such as intimidation, aggravated assault, crimes against property and crimes against society. It also specifies the locations of hate crimes.

For the nation overall, 7,426 hate crime offenses were classified against persons, 2,913 as crimes against property and 193 as crimes against society.