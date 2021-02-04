BILLINGS - About 200 veterans received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic.

Billings resident Marine Corps veteran Kenneth Cates said he's grateful to receive his first shot.

"Once the nation is vaccinated and we are able to take off our mask and go out and be able to touch one another again, it'll be a lot better. It'll be nice to get back to normal," he said.

Cates says the process was very easy with no long lines or complications, and he says he can't wait for the day when he and his wife are fully immunized.

"I'm proud of all of us here in Billings... Billings is a great town and we have a great community so it's just nice to be here in the midst of all that's going on," he said.

Chuck Hayter, Administrative Officer for VA Montana, says this is the ninth vaccine distribution event he's helped organize, and they've been able to vaccinate more and more veterans each time.

"These are men who have fought for our freedom. They enjoy freedom, they enjoy life, they live life without fear and this is just one tool to let them continue to be healthy, to be safe and to get out there and go back to having coffee with their friends in the morning and being social again," Hayter said.