BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Conservation District is giving away 200+ trees on Friday, May 6.

To get a free tree, go to 1331 Holiday Circle in Billings from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

Five types of trees are available: Green Ash, American Plum, Peachleaf Willow, Sumac, Little Leaf Linden.

The trees will be given away on a first come, first served basis. A planting guide will come with each tree.