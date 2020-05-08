BILLINGS, Mont. - Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Good Neighbor Agreement in Montana.

In May of 2000 three community organizations, Northern Plains Resource Council, Cottonwood Resource Council and Stillwater Protective Association came together with the Stillwater mining company to negotiate the Good Neighbor Agreement.

The idea for the agreement came after a lawsuit with the state of Montana over water quality standards. The legally binding contract gave local people a voice in mine related decisions that affect their communities and the watersheds of Boulder and Stillwater rivers.

Now these groups are celebrating 20 successful years of the Good Neighbor Agreement. Paul Hawks, a rancher and chair member of Cottonwood Resource Council was a part of the original team who negotiated the agreement and says it has protected the rivers and rural communities for the past 20 years.

"I'm kind of amazed here, 20 years into this and we are the only Good Neighbor Agreement in the hard rock mining industry in Montana and as far as I know, in the world. Particularly with the amount of detail that we have," says Hawks.

Although the Good Neighbor Agreement has been successful for the past two decades, Hawks says they've had their challenges.

"No one really understood how the groundwater is affected and how it relates to the surface water, so we never did have a program in place to deal with groundwater contamination or those sorts of things," explained Hawks.

Hawks is looking forward to other mining companies and community organizations using the Good Neighbor Agreement as a model for their own.

"The biggest thing that keeps it going, I think, is having local people on the ground, in our case we have local citizens organizations and within those organizations you need members who are willing to put the time in as we've done for twenty years...It's a lifelong commitment and it's a lot of work and you don't get paid for that so it's has to come from your heart," says Hawks.

If you're interesting in learning more about the Good Neighbor Agreement, click here.